2 more killed as Russian artillery keeps on battering southern Ukraine’s Kherson region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling has killed an 81-year-old woman in the yard of her home and a 60-year-old man in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region. Officials said Thursday’s deaths were the latest civilian casualties in Moscow’s recent ramped-up bombardment of the front-line area. Kherson is a strategic military region located on the Dnieper River near the mouth of the Black Sea. Unconfirmed reports say attacking Ukrainian troops have gained a foothold on the Russian side of the river as part of Kyiv’s monthslong counteroffensive. But with another winter approaching, the war appears set to return to a state of grinding attrition.

