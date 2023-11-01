UK summit aims to tackle thorny issues around cutting-edge AI risks
By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer
BLETCHLEY PARK, England (AP) — Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging on a historic estate near London to discuss what to do about extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is convening the two-day AI Safety Summit that’s focused on so-called frontier AI. The term frontier AI refers to the latest and most powerful systems that take the technology right up to its limits, but could come with as-yet-unknown dangers. One of the most high-profile delegates is U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who’s scheduled to attend the summit’s second day after making a separate speech on AI in London on Wednesday.