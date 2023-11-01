Uganda’s military says it has captured a commander of an extremist group accused in tourist attack

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan military spokesperson says troops have captured a commander of an extremist group whose fighters are accused of killing two tourists last month. The spokesperson said that a senior commander with the Allied Democratic Forces was in military custody after being captured during an exchange of fire on Lake Edward on Uganda’s border with Congo. The commander has been in charge of operations such as the murder in October of a South African tourist and her British husband while they were honeymooning in remote Queen Elizabeth National Park. Their Ugandan guide also was killed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.