Railroad automatic braking system needs improvement to prevent more derailments, safety board says

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal safety investigators say the automatic braking system railroads were required to install several years ago needs improvement to prevent more derailments. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a report Wednesday urging the Federal Railroad Administration and the industry to keep developing new technology that can be used to improve Positive Train Control systems. Railroads spent 12 years and roughly $15 billion to develop and install the automatic braking systems. Congress required it in the wake of a deadly collision between a commuter and freight train in California. Safety board Chair Jennifer Homendy says the systems are clearly helping but that there is more work to be done.

