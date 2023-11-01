Princeton student who stormed Capitol is sentenced to 2 months behind bars

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who was a Princeton University student when he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two months of incarceration for interfering with police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also on Wednesday sentenced Larry Fife Giberson to six months of home detention after his prison term. Giberson, who graduated from Princeton earlier this year, was a 19-year-old sophomore when he and other rioters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He joined the crowd in a coordinated push against officers guarding an entrance in a tunnel on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace.

