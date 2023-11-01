Only debate of Mississippi governor’s race brings insults and interruptions from Reeves and Presley
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley insulted and spoke over each other several times in their only debate of a rough-and-tumble campaign season. They presented sharply contrasting plans for the state Wednesday night. The televised debate happened six days before the election. Presley said state government “is bought and sold to the highest bidder,” with Reeves demanding campaign contributions before he will meet with people. Reeves said that Presley, as a utility regulator, has taken questionable campaign contributions from “solar panel buddies … that have tried to run the oil business out of America.”