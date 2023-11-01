Movie Review: A serene debut from Raven Jackson in ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’

Nature provides much of the soundtrack to “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” the debut feature from writer-director Raven Jackson. The film is sparse in narrative and dialogue but loosely follows the life of one woman, Mack, from childhood on in rural Mississippi, jumping back and forth through time. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr wrote in her review that it is “poised and occasionally transcendent,” spiritually rich and minimalistic, but that it could have perhaps benefitted from a bit more narrative. An A24 release in theaters Friday, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” is rated PG.

