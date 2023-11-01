King Charles III visits war cemetery in Kenya after voicing ‘deepest regret’ for colonial violence

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — King Charles III has visited a war cemetery in Kenya, laying a wreath in honor of Kenyans who fought alongside the British in the two world wars. It came a day after the British monarch expressed “greatest sorrow and the deepest regret” for the violence of the colonial era. He gave replacement medals to four war veterans. Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence this year and has had a close but at times challenging relationship with Britain. One veteran said he got rid of his original medal long ago for fear of being associated with the British colonizers.

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI and EMMANUEL IGUNZA Associated Press

