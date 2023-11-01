Kenya is raising passenger fares on a Chinese-built train as it struggles to repay record debts

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has announced a sharp increase in passenger fares on the Chinese-built Standard Gauge Railway as the country struggles with repaying loans owed to Beijing and others along with higher fuel prices. That affects travel between the capital, Nairobi, and the port city of Mombasa. They also affect Nairobi’s commuter rail and safari tourist trains. Two weeks ago President William Ruto was in China, where he sought a $1 billion loan to finish stalled infrastructure projects despite Kenya’s overall debts at a record $70 billion.

