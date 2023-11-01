Huey Lewis’ rom-com musical ‘The Heart of Rock & Roll’ finds a stage on Broadway in spring
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Huey Lewis, who with his band The News stormed radio in the 1980s with such rock-pop hits as “The Power of Love” and “I Want a New Drug,” is about to take his music to a Broadway stage. Lewis says the jukebox musical “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” constructed from Lewis’ songs, will play the James Earl Jones Theatre starting March 2024. The story centers on a blue-collar guy who used to be in a rock band in his 20s. He finds himself in his 30s prepared to take the leap to respectability when his bandmates return to take another stab at music.