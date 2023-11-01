Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant starts 3rd release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea

TOKYO (AP) — The tsunami-damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began its third release of treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the sea after Japanese officials said the two earlier releases ended smoothly. The discharge of a planned 7,800 tons of treated water began Thursday and will last through Nov. 20. The plant began the first wastewater release in August and will continue to do so for decades. TEPCO and the government say discharging the water into the sea is unavoidable and the process of treating and diluting it is safe. But opposition to the plan remains. Hundreds of people protested in South Korea, and China has banned all imports of Japanese seafood.

