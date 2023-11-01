Extremists kill 37 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria’s hard-hit northeast
By HARUNA UMAR
Associated Press
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Extremists in northeastern Nigeria killed at least 37 villagers in two different attacks, residents said Wednesday, highlighting once again how deadly islamic extremist rebels have remained in their 14-year insurgency in the hard-hit region. The first attack occurred in the remote Gurokayeya village in Geidam when gunmen opened fire on some villagers late Monday, killing 17 of them. Then on Tuesday at least 20 villagers who had gone to attend their burial were killed when they drove into a land mine that exploded. The Yobe state government summoned an emergency security meeting over the attacks which it blamed on extremists that entered the state from the neighboring Borno.