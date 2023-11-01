Edmunds hot hatch comparison: Acura Integra Type S vs. VW Golf R

After decades of absence, the go-fast Acura Integra is back. The new 2024 Acura Integra Type S boasts a strong four-cylinder engine and one of the best manual transmissions on the market. Meanwhile, the 2024 Volkswagen Golf R is a segment staple, offering lightning-quick acceleration, all-wheel drive, and nearly unmatched hatchback practicality. Edmunds experts compare the two hot hatches of the moment to find out which is best.

