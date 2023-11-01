Business group estimates several hundred thousand clean energy jobs in EV, battery storage and solar

A business group that advocates for clean energy estimates that 403,000 jobs will be created by the 210 major energy projects announced since the Inflation Reduction Act took effect in mid-2022. At least $86 billion in investments have been announced, with the biggest likely job gains in electric vehicles, battery storage and solar energy. E2 executive director Bob Keefe called it “the biggest economic revolution we’ve seen in generations.”

