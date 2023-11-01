A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed after visitors allegedly try to hold a young bear

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina has been closed temporarily after the National Park Service received reports of visitors feeding and attempting to hold a young bear. Officials blocked off an 8-mile stretch just northeast of Asheville on Monday. It will remain closed until further notice. The recent bear interactions allegedly happened at the Lane Pinnacle Overlook during leaf-peeping season. No one has been fined for feeding or approaching the bear. Officials do not have any physical evidence of people feeding or holding it. Federal law prohibits people from intentionally getting within 50 yards of a bear.

