2 men arrested in an investigation into a famous tree that was felled near Hadrian’s Wall in England
LONDON (AP) — Police in England say two more men have been arrested in the investigation into who cut down the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree. Northumbria Police said Wednesday that the men were in their 30s. They were released on bail without being charged in the felling of the iconic sycamore. The tree stood for about 150 years next to the Roman landmark of Hadrian’s Wall. The tree was cut down either the night of Sept. 27 or the next morning. Police previously arrested a 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s. Each was released after questioning. The tree has been removed.