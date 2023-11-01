2 killed in Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine that also damage Kherson city center

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on Kherson has killed one person and caused serious damage in the city’s center. A Russian drone strike has killed another civilian in the frequently targeted city of Nikopol. The attack on Kherson, which Russian forces seized early in the war but then abandoned a year ago, also wounded two people on Wednesday. Despite the withdrawal, Russian attacks from the other side of the Dnieper River persist. Regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on the Telegram messaging app: “Again an apocalyptic scene. Broken glass, torn window frames, ruined homes.” The Ukraine president’s office says three civilians had died in the east and south of the country and at least 16 were wounded over the last three days.

