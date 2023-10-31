Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim attacks on Israel, drawing their main sponsor Iran closer to Hamas war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have for the first time claimed missile and drone attacks targeting Israel. That draws their main sponsor Iran closer into the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and further raises the risks of a regional conflict erupting. The Houthis had been suspected in an attack earlier this month targeting Israel by sending missiles and drones over the crucial shipping lane of the Red Sea, an assault that saw the U.S. Navy shoot down the projectiles. This time on Tuesday, however, Israel said its own fighter jets and its new Arrow missile defense system shot down two salvos of incoming fire hours apart as it approached the country’s key Red Sea shipping port of Eilat.

