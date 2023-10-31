Video, transcripts of Wisconsin woman’s police interview cannot be used at her trial, judge rules

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that video and transcripts of a police interview with a Wisconsin woman accused of killing a man she alleges was sexually trafficking her cannot be admitted as evidence in her trial. A Kenosha Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday that using the video and transcript of Chrystul Kizer’s 2018 interview with Kenosha police investigators as trial evidence would likely violate the Milwaukee woman’s constitutional rights. The Kenosha News reports the judge granted a request by Kizer’s attorneys to suppress the information. Kizer faces multiple charges, including arson and first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal 2018 shooting of Randall Volar.

