UN chief visits tallest mountains in Nepal and expresses alarm over their melting glaciers

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The U.N. chief has toured the highest peaks in Nepal, and says the world should end the fossil fuel age to curb global warming that melts glaciers in the Himalayan mountains. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has addressed Nepal’s parliament after flying past Mount Everest and touring the base camp of Mount Annapurna. Guterres says he was a witness to the melting of glaciers which he says is happening at a record pace, and threatening communities with landslides. He says, “We must end the fossil fuel age.” He says countries should stick to commitments of the 2015 Paris climate conference to curb emissions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.