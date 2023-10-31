Tropical Storm Pilar dumps heavy rains on Central America leaving at least 2 dead

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Tropical Storm Pilar is lashing Central America with heavy rains that have already been blamed for two deaths in El Salvador as it meanders off the Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday that Pilar was located about 160 miles south of San Salvador with winds of 50 mph and was moving east-northeast at 3 mph. The center says the storm is expected to maintain that general track Tuesday, stall for a day or more just off the coast and then abruptly turn around and head back out to sea Thursday without making landfall.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.