Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL to feature 15-hole matches, overtime and lots of technology
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
TGL is the tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. And now they’re sharing exactly what it is and how it works. The league says each match will be 15 holes involving three players from the four-man teams. The first nine holes will be alternate shot. The last six holes will be singles. Each player will compete for two holes. The long shots will be from real grass, rough or sand to a screen that is 20 times the size of a standard simulator. Get to within 50 yards and the shots are real toward an adaptable green.