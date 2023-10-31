The FBI director warns about threats to Americans from those inspired by the Hamas attack on Israel
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
FBI Director Christopher Wray is warning that Hamas’ rampage inside Israel could inspire violence in the U.S. He told lawmakers on Tuesday that multiple foreign extremist groups have called for attacks against Americans and the West in recent weeks. In his testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Wray gave his most detailed and ominous assessment of potential threats to the U.S. since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli soldiers and civilians. He says it is a dangerous period and people shouldn’t stop going out but should be vigilant.