Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a suspect was in custody for posting threatening statements online about Jewish students at Cornell University. The menacing messages were posted over the weekend on a forum about fraternities and sororities. They alarmed students at the Ivy League school in upstate New York. Cornell officials said a subject has been identified as a suspect in the antisemitic threats made against Jewish students on Sunday and is currently in custody. The anonymous threats came amid a spike of antisemitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric appearing on social media during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

