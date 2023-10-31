Settlement over lack of girls’ locker rooms at Hawaii high school includes independent evaluator

HONOLULU (AP) — A 2018 class-action lawsuit over a lack of locker rooms for female athletes at Hawaii’s largest public school has reached a settlement. Attorneys said Tuesday that the settlement will ensure athletic gender equity at the Honolulu area high school. The lawsuit alleged disparate treatment including stand-alone locker rooms only for boys and failure to provide coaches for certain girls’ teams at Campbell High School in a Honolulu suburb. The settlement terms include hiring an independent evaluator who will make sure there are equal sports offerings and benefits. The settlement also includes a seven-year compliance plan for monitoring and evaluating sports gender equity.

