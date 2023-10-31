Sentencing postponed for Mississippi police officers who tortured 2 Black men

JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — A federal judge has postponed sentencing for six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of federal charges for torturing two Black men in January. Sentencing had been scheduled to begin Nov. 14. But U.S. District Judge Tom Lee said the court would delay it in response to motions from some of the former officers. Their attorneys said they needed more time to evaluate presentencing reports and prepare objections. The men admitted in August to subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture. Lee has not yet rescheduled the sentencing hearing. Some of the former officers requested it be delayed until Dec. 15.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.