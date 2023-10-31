Senior Chinese official meets Myanmar leader for security talks as fighting rages in frontier area

BANGKOK (AP) — A high-ranking official from China has made a visit to military-ruled Myanmar to discuss security along the countries’ shared border. Myanmar state media reported Chinese State Council member and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met Tuesday with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who heads Myanmar’s military government. The visit took place as fighting rages along Myanmar’s northeastern frontier. An alliance of ethnic minority groups last week launched a coordinated offensive against the military government to seize military targets in the northern part of Shan state. China is Myanmar’s biggest trading partner and maintains good relations with the country’s ruling generals. The groups in the alliance also have good relations with China.

