Russian-American journalist denied release into house arrest

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state agency Tass says a Russian court has ordered a Russian-American journalist to remain in jail ahead of trial rather than be released to house arrest. Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor for the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Tatar-Bashkir service, was taken into custody on Oct. 18. She faces charges of failing to register as a foreign agent while collecting information about the Russian military. A court last week extended her detention until Dec. 5. Kurmasheva and her lawyer asked for her release to house arrest but the court in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan rejected the appeal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.