Remains of a person missing since devastating floods in 2021 have been found in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say remains of a person missing since devastating floods in western Germany more than two years ago have been found near the mouth of the small Ahr river, which in the summer of 2021 turned into a raging torrent. People collecting garbage in an area where the Ahr flows into the Rhine in the town of Sinzig found several bones and bone fragments on Oct. 15. Investigators carried out a DNA test. Police said on Tuesday that the test determined the remains were those of a person who had been missing since the July 14, 2021 floods that killed more than 230 people in Germany and neighboring Belgium.

