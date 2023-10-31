Police in Puerto Rico arrest at least 380 people in sweeping operation across US territory

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico police have arrested at least 380 people in the department’s biggest crackdown on crime in recent years. Police Commissioner Antonio López said Tuesday that 12 gangs dedicated to the sale of drugs and weapons were targeted after receiving tips from residents who had complained about violence in their communities. Police also seized 78 firearms, more than 50 vehicles and nearly $100,000 in cash, along with a variety of unspecified drugs. The FBI and other federal agencies were involved in the operation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.