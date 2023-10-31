Philadelphia picks winning design for Harriet Tubman statue after controversy over original choice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia has picked the winning design for a Harriet Tubman statue outside City Hall after facing criticism over its original choice of an artist who’d been selected without competition. New Jersey-based artist Alvin Pettit beat out four other semifinalists. His 14-foot bronze statue will portray the famed abolitionist as a military leader. City officials originally offered the commission to a white sculptor from North Carolina. A group of artists and activists protested, saying the city should have held an open competition to give a chance to other artists, including Black artists. City officials then issued an open call that drew dozens of submissions.

