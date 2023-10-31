Paris police open fire on a woman who allegedly made threats in the latest security incident

PARIS (AP) — Paris police have opened fire on a woman who allegedly made threatening remarks on a train. The shooting Tuesday is the latest security incident in the country that has been on heightened anti-terror alert since a fatal stabbing at a school. Police said they had no immediate information on the woman’s condition. Police said officers opened fire after she didn’t respond to their warnings. Police responded after several train passengers phoned the emergency services and reported that a woman who was wearing a face and head covering was making threats. A Metro and suburban train station that serves the Francois Mitterrand national library in eastern Paris has been evacuated.

