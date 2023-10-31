On her 18th birthday, Spain’s Princess Leonor takes another step towards eventually becoming queen

MADRID (AP) — The heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, is to swear allegiance to the Constitution on her 18th birthday Tuesday, in a gala event that paves the way to her becoming queen when the time comes. Leonor is the eldest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia. The nationally televised ceremony in the lower house of Parliament is understood to symbolize the continuity of Spain’s parliamentary monarchy. Leonor de Borbón Ortiz became crown princess when Felipe VI was proclaimed king on June 19, 2014. In recent weeks her face has been constantly in the media and already the term “Leonormania” is being used, underlining her growing popularity as the modern face of the future monarchy.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.