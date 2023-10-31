Montenegro gets new government, promises to unblock EU integration as EU Commissioner visits

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s new government has been confirmed, with the prime minister promising to unblock the Balkan nation’s stalled European Union integration process as a top EU official is set to hold talks in the small NATO member country. Parliament approved the new Cabinet with 46 votes in favor and 19 against early on Tuesday after a session that lasted all night. The government was formed after months of political bickering that followed an election in June. The Centrist Europe Now party of Prime Minister Milojko Spajic won the election, but without enough support to form a government on its own.

