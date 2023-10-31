Mexico says four more sunken boats found in Acapulco bay after Hurricane Otis

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican navy says four more boats have been located on the bottom of Acapulco bay, bringing to 33 the number of vessels believed to have sunk during Hurricane Otis. The boats are believed to have been one of the key sources of hurricane deaths, because many crews are missing and apparently stayed aboard their craft when the Category 5 storm hit the resort city a week ago. So far, 47 people have been confirmed killed, including three foreign residents. The Navy says a ship with crane has arrived, and they hope to start lifting the boats to the surface soon, to check for victims.

