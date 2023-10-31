Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland doctors say the second person to receive a transplanted heart from a pig has died. Lawrence Faucette was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart transplant when he received the genetically modified pig heart in September. According to the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the heart had seemed healthy for the first month after the highly experimental surgery. But doctors say it began showing signs of rejection in recent days and he died on Monday. The team last year performed the world’s first transplant of a pig heart into another dying man who survived two months.

