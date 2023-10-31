Judges rule state takeover of Nashville airport’s board violates Tennessee Constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A panel of judges has ruled that it was unconstitutional for Tennessee lawmakers to pass a state takeover of Nashville International Airport’s board without approval from city officials or voters. The decision by three state court judges Tuesday delivers the latest blow in court to state Republicans’ series of attempts to rein in the autonomy of Democratic-leaning Nashville this year. The ruling ousts the new board, with six of eight members picked by state officials. It reinstalls the old one, with all seven members picked by the mayor and confirmed by Nashville’s metro council.

