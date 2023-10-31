Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before the Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — An independent investigation has concluded that a threat assessment should have been conducted by school officials into Ethan Crumbley’s behavior prior to a shooting that left four students dead and others wounded at Michigan’s Oxford High School. A more than 500-page report released Monday says Crumbley’s conduct included viewing bullets, watching violent video on his cellphone during class, and writing statements like “blood everywhere.” The report says that suggests “not suicide, but homicide.” The report spread blame throughout the Oxford Schools leadership. Crumbley, now 17, pleaded guilty a year ago to first-degree murder and terrorism charges in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting.

