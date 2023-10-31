India-led alliance set to fund solar projects in Africa in a boost to the energy transition

BENGALURU, India (AP) — An alliance of nations that push for more solar power worldwide are set to announce nearly $35 million for projects such as mini grids and rooftop installations, mainly in Africa, according to the group’s director general. Ajay Mathur said the International Solar Alliance expect a $25 million investment from the Indian government, alongside its own cash injection of $10 million for smaller solar power infrastructure, at the sidelines of the group’s annual meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Officials from 116 nations are discussing how to harness solar power to ramp up clean energy use and reduce reliance on planet-warming fossil fuels at the gathering, which runs until Thursday.

