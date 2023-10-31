Finland convicts 3 far-right men for plotting racially motivated attacks using 3D printed weapons

HELSINKI (AP) — Three Finnish men who embraced neo-Nazi ideology have been found guilty of committing crimes with terrorist intent including plotting attacks against migrants, critical infrastructure, and their perceived political opponents. A court on Tuesday sentenced the main suspect, a 29 year-old man, to three years and four months in prison on charges of aggravated firearms offences committed with terrorist intent as well as training to commit a terrorist act. Public broadcaster YLE said the case marked the first terrorism conviction in Finland that is linked to far-right ideology. Finnish prosecutors told the court that the men had produced semi-automatic weapons using a 3D printer in preparation for a “race war” against their opponents. They also plotted attacks on key infrastructure.

