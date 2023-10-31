Dutch court sentences Russian businessman to 18 months for busting sanctions targeting Moscow

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a Russian businessman of exporting computer chips and other electronic products to the Russian arms and defense industry. The sales violated European Union sanctions. The court sentenced the man to 18 months in jail. The EU has slapped Moscow with a series of wide-ranging sanctions since its illegal invasion of Ukraine last year sparked a war now in its 20th month. Rotterdam District Court said in a statement Tuesday that the man turned sanctions evasion into a “revenue model” and that he faked invoices for the exports and sent them to Russia via a company in the Maldives.

