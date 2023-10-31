Boris Johnson’s aide-turned-enemy Dominic Cummings set to testify at UK COVID-19 inquiry

LONDON (AP) — A former top aide who has accused ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being unfit for office is scheduled to testify Tuesday at Britain’s public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic. Dominic Cummings was the prime minister’s chief adviser during the first months of the pandemic in 2020. He follows other aides who have painted a picture of Johnson as a leader who was distracted and indecisive during the country’s biggest peacetime crisis. On Monday, former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds acknowledged there had been a “systemic failure” to prepare for the pandemic and said Johnson blew ”hot and cold” on key issues and hesitated to make important decisions.

