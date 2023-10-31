Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia has severed diplomatic relations with Israel while calling for an end to the Israeli military offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a news conference that “Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip.” The Andean nation of 12 million is led by leftist President Luis Arce and its government has long been critical of Israel. It previously severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 over fighting involving Gaza. Diplomatic relations were reestablished in 2020.

