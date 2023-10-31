Jurors in serial killings trial views video footage of shootings

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a man accused in six killings have been shown video surveillance footage of two fatal shootings. Keith Gibson is accused in the deaths of six people in Delaware and Pennsylvania during a 2021 crime spree. Prosecutors on Tuesday also showed jurors video surveillance footage of a third shooting that resulted in attempted murder charges against Gibson. The 41-year-old is charged with murder in the killings of a cellphone store clerk and a drug dealer in Delaware. The Philadelphia district attorney is also pursuing murder charges against Gibson in four other killings, including the death of his mother. Authorities plan to pursue those charges after the Delaware trial.

