AB InBev earnings climb but Bud Light backlash still weighs on North American sales

Anheuser-Busch Inbev says that revenue growth in most of its global regions was offset by a drop in North American sales. It’s a sign of continuing fallout from a promotion with a transgender influencer that cost it sales. The world’s largest brewer and parent company of Bud Light said Tuesday that adjusted earnings for the latest quarter rose 4.1% to $5.4 billion. Global revenue climbed 5% to $15.6 billion. But revenue in the United States tumbled 13.5%. Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash after the brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in early April.

By The Associated Press

