A wildfire raging for a week in eastern Australia claims a life and razes more than 50 homes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A wildfire in eastern Australia is suspected to have killed a man, destroyed more than 50 homes and razed 49,000 acres of farm and scrubland. Firefighters have been battling the blaze that has scorched the Queensland state town of Tara for more than a week. Officials say no new property losses were reported on Tuesday as crews reinforced containment lines established the previous day. Firefighter reinforcements from Victoria state and New Zealand are heading to the fire front this week to relieve weary locals. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flew to Queensland on Tuesday to pledge his support for wildfire victims. Police reported the charred body of a man had been found on the fire ground last week.

