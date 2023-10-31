A UN report urges Russia to investigate an attack on a Ukrainian village that killed 59 civilians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.N investigators have urged Russia to acknowledge responsibility for a missile strike on a Ukrainian village that killed 59 civilians. In a report published Tuesday on the strike in the village of Hroza, they say Moscow must conduct a transparent investigation into what happened, provide reparations for victims and hold those responsible to account. The strike on a cafe on Oct. 5 was one of the deadliest strikes since the Kremlin’s forces launched a full-scale invasion 20 months ago. Whole families perished while attending a wake for a local soldier who died fighting Russian troops. Russia continues to insist it doesn’t target civilians.

