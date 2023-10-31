A gunman holed up at a Japanese post office may be linked to an earlier shooting in a hospital

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police say they have surrounded a post office where a man with a gun is holed up and that the case may be linked to an earlier shooting at a hospital. Two people were wounded in the incident at the hospital in a city near Tokyo. About an hour later, a man carrying a gun took cover inside a nearby post office. Police said there was no obvious sign that he had taken hostages, although two members of staff may still be inside. Saitama Prefectural Police said they are investigating the two cases together because of a possibility they are related.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.