3 energy companies compete to build a new nuclear reactor in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — Three energy companies including U.S. Westinghouse, France’s EdF and Korea’s KHNP, have submitted their final bids to build the Czech Republic’s newest reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power station as the country strives to become more energy-independent and wean itself off fossil fuels. State-controlled power company CEZ says it will asses the bids for the multibillion-dollar contract before sending them to the government for final approval of the winner next year. The new reactor should become operational by 2036. Last year, the Czech government excluded energy giants from Russia and China from the tender process on security grounds.

