Venezuela’s high court has suspended the opposition’s primary election process, including its result

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s high court has suspended of the opposition’s entire primary election process, including its result. It is the latest challenge by the government of Nicolás Maduro to its adversaries ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The court on Monday ruled the opposition’s Oct. 22 contest may be in violation of the law. It was not immediately clear whether the suspension would effectively result in the nullification of the contest. The Associated Press could not immediately seek clarification from the head of the National Primary Commission. The commission is an independent body that formed to organize the opposition’s primary.

